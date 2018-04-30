Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 30

ZURICH, April 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,864 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and three other Western banks are planning how to handle a 350 million Swiss franc ($354 million) loan granted to Russian investor Viktor Vekselberg, who is subject to U.S. sanctions, Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Wochenende reports, citing unnamed sources

ROCHE

Chairman Christopher Franz tells Sonntagszeitung paper that new medicines will compensate the dropoff of sales resulting from the loss of patent protection for three main products, says less concerned with short-term financial results than with company’s long-term prospects.

Swiss exchange SIX

In an industry undergoing consolidation, privately owned Swiss exchange SIX sees potential takeover targets in Iberia and central Europe and has itself been approached by potential buyers, Chief Executive Officer Jos Dijsselhof told Reuters in an interview.

MOVENPICK

AccorHotels has agreed to buy rival Movenpick Hotels & Resorts for 560 million Swiss francs ($567 million), in a deal Accor said would boost its earnings and marks the latest example of the French group’s ambitious takeover strategy.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zurich Insurance says Swiss Solvency Test ratio at 216 percent, well in excess of requirements here

* Helvetia Holding AG: SST ratio was 212 percent as at 1 January 2018

* Polyphor says positive data from its Phase Ib/proof of concept clinical trial for its immuno-oncology candidate balixafortide (POL6326)

* Addex Therapeutics Ltd: net loss for 2017 financial year was CHF 3.3 million compared to 3.1 million for 2016

* DKSH holding AG: DKSH extends partnership with Stepan to Vietnam

* Relief Therapeutics Holding AG: net result of minus CHF 1.8 million in 2017 compared to a net result of minus CHF 7.3 million in 2016

ECONOMY

Most Swiss support the government’s plan to forge a new treaty with the European Union that would have arbitration panels to help settle disputes, a poll published on Sunday showed.

* KOF leading indicator for April due at 0700 GMT

* Swiss sight deposits for the week ended April 27 due at 0800 GMT