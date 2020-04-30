Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 30

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9% higher at 9,953 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The world’s biggest cement maker reported a drop in sales and profit during its first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic closed building sites around the world.

SWISS RE

The reisurer swung to a net loss in the first quarter as the coronavirus outbreak began to bite. The loss was $225 million during the period compared with profit of $429 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected a net profit of $59 million, according to Refinitiv.

CLARIANT

The speciality chemicals maker’s first-quarter sales and profit fell as the new coronavirus pandemic hit results, it said, adding the impact of the crisis will be greater during the current quarter.

GEBERIT

The new coronavirus pandemic started to affect “practically all markets” from the second half of March, as the Swiss plumbing supplies company reported a decline in first-quarter operating profit. Operating cashflow fell 0.7% to 260 million Swiss francs, while net profit fell 4.4% to 184 million francs.

SWISSCOM

Q1 net profit up 2.9%, keeps 2020 outlook unchanged

STRAUMANN

The dental implant maker withdrew its full-year guidance, citing constrained implant and esthetic dentistry due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BANKING

Wealth manager Falcon Private Bank is considering withdrawing from private banking as well as other options, it said, days after sources told Reuters the bank could lose its Swiss banking licence by the end of the week.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Baloise Holding AG: solvency ratio is 201 per cent (1 January 2019: 242 per cent) as at 1 January 2020

* Helvetia Holding AG: SST ratio of 235% for 2019 financial year

* Valora Holding AG: Beat Fellmann will be the new valora group CFO; successful renewal and increase of the syndicated loan facility to CHF 150 million

* Wisekey International Holding AG: we expect our full year 2020 revenue to be between $18 million and $26 million

* OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon: Oerlikon Nonwoven expands it laboratory nonwovens production capacities from May

* Stadler Rail said it will deliver up to 60 additional trams to the Polish city of Krakow.

* Transocean Ltd said quarterly total contract drilling revenues were $759 million compared with $792 million in the fouth quarter of 2019.

* Enr Russia Invest said unaudited net asset value was 14.65 Sfr per outstanding share in the first quarter of 2020.

EX-DIVIDEND

SWISS LIFE - 20.00 CHF/shr dividend

LONZA GROUP - 2.75 CHF/shr dividend

ECONOMY

* Swiss March retail sales due at 0630 GMT

* Swiss KOF indicator due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 63.5

* Swiss official reserve assets due 0700 GMT