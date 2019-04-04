Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 4

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,555 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

MEDACTA

Medacta Group SA announced an issue price of 96 Swiss francs per share in its flotation on Thursday, giving the Swiss medical device maker a market capitalisation of 1.92 billion Swiss francs ($1.92 billion).

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* GAM Holding nominated three new members to its board of directors. It said Hugh Scott-Barrett was proposed for re-election as chairman.

* Coltene Holding posted fiscal year net profit of CHF 14.9 million.

* Chemicals maker Sika said it had was expanding its production capacities in Egypt.

* BFW Liegenschaften aid it had completed its 2019 share buyback programme.

* SGS said it had acquired Testing, Engineering and Consulting Services Inc, in the United States.

ECONOMY

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled. ($1 = 0.9986 Swiss francs)