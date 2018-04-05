FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ZURICH, April 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1 percent higher at 8,640 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

Spanish police have arrested Herve Falciani, a former employee of HSBC’s Swiss private bank who was convicted of industrial espionage after leaking clients’ tax information.

Swiss-Israeli technology firm Sirin Labs said that FIH Mobile Ltd, a subsidiary of the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer Foxconn, will manufacture its Finney blockchain smartphone, which is designed to securely store and use digital currencies such as bitcoin in fee-less transactions.

CLARIANT

Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant said on Thursday it expected North America to become its second-largest market with sales of about $2 billion by 2021.

SYNGENTA

Chemchina’s Syngenta has mandated banks BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Suisse and HSBC to arrange fixed income meetings as it looks to raise up to $4.8 billion through the issuance of senior bonds and a potential banking loan.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Orascom Development reduced its 2017 loss to 41.1 million francs as revenues grew 2.9 percent that year.

* Wisekey is funding a new cryptocurrency Wisecoin through an upcoming initial coin offering, hoping to raise $50-$100 million through the ICO with pre-sales beginning in the third quarter.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said the first clinical trial with omigapil in patients with two forms of congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD) met its primary objective to establish a favourable pharmacokinetic profile of omigapil and demonstrated that the study drug was safe and well tolerated in children and adolescents with CMD.

* Hochdorf Holding more than doubled net profit in 2017 to 40.8 million francs.

* SGS said it acquired Oleotest in Belgium, a provider of chemical testing services in food, feed and agricultural commodities with 2017 revenues of approximately 1.5 million euros.

* EEII AG saw profit of 78,405 francs in 2017 versus 14,108 francs the year before.

ECONOMY

March inflation data due at 0715 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect year-on-year rise of 0.7 percent versus 0.6 percent in February.

Swiss National Bank Governing Board member Andrea Maechler addresses SNB money market event at 1600 GMT

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
