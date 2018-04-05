Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 5

ZURICH, April 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1 percent higher at 8,640 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

Spanish police have arrested Herve Falciani, a former employee of HSBC’s Swiss private bank who was convicted of industrial espionage after leaking clients’ tax information.

Swiss-Israeli technology firm Sirin Labs said that FIH Mobile Ltd, a subsidiary of the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer Foxconn, will manufacture its Finney blockchain smartphone, which is designed to securely store and use digital currencies such as bitcoin in fee-less transactions.

CLARIANT

Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant said on Thursday it expected North America to become its second-largest market with sales of about $2 billion by 2021.

SYNGENTA

Chemchina’s Syngenta has mandated banks BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Suisse and HSBC to arrange fixed income meetings as it looks to raise up to $4.8 billion through the issuance of senior bonds and a potential banking loan.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Orascom Development reduced its 2017 loss to 41.1 million francs as revenues grew 2.9 percent that year.

* Wisekey is funding a new cryptocurrency Wisecoin through an upcoming initial coin offering, hoping to raise $50-$100 million through the ICO with pre-sales beginning in the third quarter.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said the first clinical trial with omigapil in patients with two forms of congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD) met its primary objective to establish a favourable pharmacokinetic profile of omigapil and demonstrated that the study drug was safe and well tolerated in children and adolescents with CMD.

* Hochdorf Holding more than doubled net profit in 2017 to 40.8 million francs.

* SGS said it acquired Oleotest in Belgium, a provider of chemical testing services in food, feed and agricultural commodities with 2017 revenues of approximately 1.5 million euros.

* EEII AG saw profit of 78,405 francs in 2017 versus 14,108 francs the year before.

ECONOMY

March inflation data due at 0715 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect year-on-year rise of 0.7 percent versus 0.6 percent in February.

Swiss National Bank Governing Board member Andrea Maechler addresses SNB money market event at 1600 GMT