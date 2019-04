ZURICH/BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker has sued Amgen, accusing the U.S. biotechnology company of trying to wrongfully back out of agreements to jointly develop and market the migraine prevention drug Aimovig and keep the profits for itself.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

Ems Chemie announced that Q1 net sales rose by 1.5 percent to 604 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data due (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)