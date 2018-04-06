Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 6

ZURICH, April 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1 percent lower at 8,654 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

BANKS

Moody’s places UBS Group’s ratings on review for upgrade, maintains stable outlook on Credit Suisse Group

TEMENOS

Fidessa Group PLC - ‍scheme court meeting and general meeting to approve Temenos acquisition will be held on 27 april 2018; says ‍remains in discussions with Ion and SS&C about possible alternative offers for Fidessa​

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EMS Chemie Holding AG: Q1 ‍net sales increased by 11.8% to previous year to reach CHF 595 million (533); outlook 2018: ‍continues to expect net sales and EBIT slightly above previous year

* Dufry AG: says ‍proposes to ordinary general meeting a cash dividend of CHF 3.75 per share; ‍to launch a share buyback program for purpose of subsequent cancellation for up to CHF 400 mln over up to 12 months as one-time program

* Gurit Holding AG: wins three-year balsa wood supply contract worth CHF 64 million

* Roche Holding AG: says completes acquisition of Flatiron Health

* UBS Group AG: says intends to redeem the total outstanding $1.5bn tier 2 subordinated notes (ISIN: CH0214139930) (the “notes”) on 22 May 2018, the first optional redemption date

ECONOMY

The Swiss franc continues to be seen as a safe-haven investment despite recent depreciation and pressure on the currency is still there, Swiss National Bank Governing Board member Andrea Maechler said on Thursday.

Monthly SNB forex reserves data due at 0700 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)