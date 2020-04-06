Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 6

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 6(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 2.5% higher at 9,476 points on Monday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

GEBERIT

Sales dropped 3.9% in the first quarter, the Swiss plumbing supplies maker said on Monday, adding the coronavirus pandemic had hit some of its markets in the second half of March.

COVID-19

The Swiss coronavirus death toll rose by 19 to 559 on Sunday with confirmed cases topping 21,000, according to the health ministry.

A quarter of Switzerland’s workers have been put on shorter hours as companies seek to limit the financial damage of the coronavirus epidemic, the government said on Saturday.

Constance, Germany, and Kreuzlingen, Switzerland, are divided cities these days, with a strip of grass and two fences separating them after the countries closed their borders to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Three of the world’s biggest gold refineries said they will partially reopen after a two week closure that disrupted global supply of the metal.

Switzerland faces a shortage of the raw material needed to make disinfectant to tackle the coronavirus pandemic after the country abandoned its emergency reserve of 10,000 tonnes of ethanol two years ago, newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Monday.

UBS

CEO Sergio Ermotti defended the bank’s decision to pay a dividend for 2019 despite the Swiss banking watchdog’s call to carefully consider such payments due to the coronavirus crisis, saying the lender was well-capitalized and strategically well positioned.

SUNRISE

After the failed takeover of UPC in Switzerland, the telecoms group plans to lay fibre optics cables itself, CEO Andre Krause told NZZ am Sonntag. “In order to reach 60% of the population with optical fibers, we are now looking at with which partners we can expand the network ourselves by 2025.”

AIRLINES

The federal government could decide on Wednesday to support the country’s aviation industry with an aid package of three to five billion Swiss francs, Sonntagszeitung said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Forbo said it would pay out a dividend of 23 Swiss francs ($23.52) per share on April 14. It said the coronavirus epidemic made it impossible to provide an outlook for 2020.

* EMS Chemie Holding said it achieved net sales of CHF 496 million in the first three months, 17.8% lower than in year-ago period.

* Chubb Ltd said it would not conduct any layoffs of employees whilst in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said a medicine from a partner company, Red Hill Biopharma, has been granted compassionate use authorization in Italy to be used against COVID-19

* Burkhalter Group said the coronavirus would have a negative effect on results in 2020, but it couldn’t make a definitive forecast

* ObsEva said Fabien de Ladonchamps would become the new CFO after Tim Adams quit

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* DKSH HOLDING AG : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 57 FROM CHF 50

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SWISSCOM - 22 CHF/shr dividend proposed

ECONOMY

