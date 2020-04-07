Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 7

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9% higher at 9,549 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ALCON

The Swiss eyecare company scrapped its proposed 2019 dividend and withdrew its 2020 guidance as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It had previously proposed a dividend of 0.19 Swiss francs for 2019.

Shares indicated down 1.9%

CORONAVIRUS

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Louisiana pointed to tentative signs on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak may be starting to plateau in their states but warned against complacency as the death toll nationwide approached 11,000.

Although coronavirus cases and deaths continued to mount, the governors cited data suggesting the rates of growth and hospitalizations were slowing, possibly signaling a peak was at hand in three U.S. epicenters of the pandemic.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Relief Therapeutics Holding SA: Drug Aviptadil enters FDA trial at University of Miami; to treat COVID-19-induced respiratory distress Aviptadil targets cytokine storm that causes fatal respiratory distress in COVID-19

* Luzerner Kantonalbank AG: Q1 consolidated profit at CHF 46.9 million; expects 2020 consolidated profit between CHF 187 million and CHF 205 million

* Ascom Holding AG - Wins 1.7 million Swiss franc order from large U.S. health network

* Saurer’s board of directors has appointed Yiping Sheng as chief executive officer, effective 1 April 2020. He succeeds Clement Woon.

* Phoenix Mecano AG: AGM to take place without shareholders; 2019 financial statements and Q1 2020 results to be published earlier than planned on 16 April 2020.

* Chubb Ltd’s chairman, president and CEO Evan Greenberg’s 2019 total compensation was $20.5 million versus $20.4 million in 2018, according to an SEC filing.

* Schmolz+Bickenbach AG: requests all shareholders not to attend AGM in person, but to have their shares represented by independent proxy

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* CLARIANT AG: BARCLAYS CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 21 FROM CHF 24

* GIVAUDAN SA: BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 2800 FROM CHF 2300

* KOMAX HOLDING AG: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 150 FROM CHF 180

* MEDACTA GROUP SA: JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 66.90 FROM CHF 71.60

* DUFRY AG: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 37 FROM CHF 75

ECONOMY

* Swiss jobless rate rises to 2.9% in March, slightly above market expectations

* Swiss March forex reserves data due around 0700 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)