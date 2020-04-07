Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 7

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 7(Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CORONAVIRUS

The Swiss death toll from the novel coronavirus has risen to 584, the country’s public health agency said on Monday, from 559 people on Sunday. The number of positive tests also increased to 21,652 from 21,100 on Sunday, it said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Saurer’s board of directors has appointed Yiping Sheng as chief executive officer, effective 1 April 2020. He succeeds Clement Woon.

* Phoenix Mecano AG: AGM to take place without shareholders; 2019 financial statements and Q1 2020 results to be published earlier than planned on 16 April 2020.

* Chubb Ltd’s chairman, president and CEO Evan Greenberg’s 2019 total compensation was $20.5 million versus $20.4 million in 2018, according to an SEC filing.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* MEDACTA GROUP SA: JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 66.90 FROM CHF 71.60

* DUFRY AG: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 37 FROM CHF 75

ECONOMY

* Swiss March jobless data due at 0545 GMT. Unadjusted and adjusted rate seen at 2.8%

* Swiss March forex reserves data due around 0700 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)