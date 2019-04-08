Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 8

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 9,515 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bossard on Monday said sales were up 5.4 percent to 232.2 million Swiss francs ($232.60 million) in the first quarter, adding it targeted sales of 900 to 920 million francs in 2019.

* Julius Baer said Fabio Bariletti will take over as the new chief executive of Kairos Investment Management

* Evolva said Stuart Strathdee is quitting as a board member

* BFS Liegenschaften said it has appointed Andreas Bruegger as the new CFO

* Helvetia said it will repay a 2013 bond with a volume of 150 million francs

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled. ($1 = 0.9983 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)