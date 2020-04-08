Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 8

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 8(Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ROCHE

U.S. regulators delayed a decision on Roche’s spinal muscular atrophy drug risdiplam, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday, after the company submitted more data in February on the medicine against the genetic muscle-wasting disease.

GIVAUDAN

The fragrance and flavour maker confirmed its mid-term growth targets after like-for-like sales rose 5.4% in the first quarter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Lalique Group SA said it was postponing the publication of final audited financial statements to April 16 from April 8.

* Daetwyler Holding AG said that in its mobility unit, it is adjusting capacity, cost structures and capex in response to declining demand and closure of several customers’ plants due to pandemic.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD: JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 43 FROM CHF 63

EX-DIVIDEND

SWISSCOM - CHF 22/shr dividend

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled.