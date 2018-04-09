Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 9

ZURICH, April 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,662 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

NOVARTIS

The pharmaceuticals company has agreed to buy U.S. clinical stage gene therepy company AveXis for $8.7 billion.

SULZER

The company has agreed to buy five million of its shares from its largest shareholder Renova Holdings, whose chairman Viktor Vekselberg has appeared on a list of U.S. sanctioned individuals.

CEVA LOGISTICS

The company said it plans an initial public offering in the second quarter, aiming to raise 1.3 billion Swiss francs ($1.35 billion) as it lists its shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

POLYPHOR

The Swiss speciality pharmaceuticals company said it plans to raise 100 million to 150 million Swiss francs ($104.21 million to $156.32 million) by floating on the Swiss stock exchange.

SWISS RE

Swiss shareholder groups Actares and Ethos have decided to oppose the reappointment of Swiss Re Chairman Walter Kielholz because he has been on the company’s board for 20 years, SonntagsZeitung reported.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank is due to publish the latest details of sight deposits at 0800 GMT.

Switzerland’s unadjusted unemployment fell to 2.9 percent in March from 3.2 percent in February, the Swiss economics ministry said.