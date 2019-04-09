Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 9

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 9 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

The Novartis spin-off has its first day of trading on the Swiss stock exchange and the NYSE.

CREDIT SUISSE

Two shareholder advisers have recommended to vote against the bank’s compensation report and a third backed the report while expressing reservations about whether management pay matched performance.

GIVAUDAN

The fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan said it was aiming to outpace the market with 4-5 percent sales growth after recent acquisitions and solid demand boosted business in the first quarter of 2019.

* Novartis completed its spin-off of its Alcon eyecare unit on Tuesday, the first day of trading for the newly listed company.

* The drugmaker will target to limit its spending on mergers and acquisitions to 5 percent of its market value, the Financial Times reported.

SIKA

Sales rose by a better-than-expected 7.1 percent in local currencies during the first quarter, the Swiss construction chemicals maker said on Tuesday, boosted by an expansion of its factories and recent acquisitions.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said it had submitted its remimazolam to U.S. regulators

* Kuros Biosciences said it entered into a convertible bond financing agreement for up to 5 million Swiss francs.

* Valartis Group said its full-year loss widened.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

Richemont - Credit Suisse cuts to “underperform” from “neutral”

ECONOMY

March jobless data due at 0545 GMT. Adjusted unemployment rate seen unchanged at 2.4 pct. ($1 = 0.9987 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)