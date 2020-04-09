Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 9

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1% higher at 9,531 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORONAVIRUS

Switzerland plans to ease restrictions now in place to combat the new coronavirus starting at the end of April, the government said on Wednesday, adding the economic damage from the epidemic could be the worst on record.

BANKS

Switzerland’s two big banks, UBS and Credit Suisse , said they decided to pay out part of their dividend for 2019 later this year after financial markets watchdog FINMA had criticised their decision to maintain a full payout during the coronavirus crisis.

Swiss financial watchdog Finma said on Thursday it welcomed a decision by UBS and Credit Suisse to pay out half of their dividends for 2019 in the fourth quarter of 2020 despite their strong capital decisions.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bobst Group: On 8 April 2020, Bobst acquired a majority participation of 51% in Cito-System. The shares were seen falling in premarket indicators.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG completed a capital increase to create shares for Iris. It said it expected to use the shares under equity-linked financing provided by Iris.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica AG said it saw no indication of negative impact on prescriptions for Cresemba, Zevtera.

* Hbm Healthcare Investments AG said HBM portfolio company Arrakis Therapeutics entered a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Roche

* Orior AG said reliable projections of course of business in 2020 are not possible due to current uncertainties.

* Kuehne und Nagel International said it proposed not to resolve dividend due to Covid-19 pandemic impact.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* SWISS RE AG: JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 98 FROM CHF 108

* JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 49.50 FROM CHF 58.50

* UBS GROUP AG: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 13.50 FROM CHF 16

* SIKA AG: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 180 FROM CHF 190

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)