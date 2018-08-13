Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 13

ZURICH, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 9,003 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ARYZTA

Aryzta ARYN.S said on Monday it planned to raise up to 800 million euros ($909.52 million) in new capital to help the beleaguered bakery company achieve its turnaround plan. .

For more news, click on

IPOs

SIG Combibloc is on track to announce in September its intention to float on the stock market in Zurich, two sources familiar with the matter said, in a listing that could value the Swiss packaging maker at about 4.5 billion euros.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted it breakthrough therapy designation for its Xolair food allergies product.

* Basilea said its partner Hikma Pharmaceuticals LLC had gained regulatory approval for the antifungal Cresemba product in Jordan.

* Alpiq said it has made an agreement with BMW’s Swiss business for a full service electro mobility offer.

* Ceva Logistics said that 379 million francs of mandatory convertible securities held by shipping group CMA CGM will convert into ordinary shares in Ceva.

ECONOMY

Weekly data on sight deposits at Swiss National Bank due at 0800 GMT