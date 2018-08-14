FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 14

ZURICH, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

SWISS LIFE

The largest Swiss life insurer releases its latest quarterly results. Analysts polled by Reuters expect net profit after minority interests rising by nearly 4 percent.

GEBERIT

The plumbing supplies maker is due to report its second quarter earnings at 0500 GMT, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting a net profit of 172 million Swiss francs ($173.06 million).

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Flughafen Zurich on Monday said 3.1 million passengers passed through it in July, 4.9 percent higher than the year before.

* Credit Suisse is breaking up its international wealth management unit into seven regions, Bloomberg reported.

* Elma Electronic said its first-half net profit rose to 2.4 million Swiss francs.

* Tornos Holding said its net profit rose to 5.5 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

Producer/Import Price Index to be released at 0715 GMT ($1 = 0.9939 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

