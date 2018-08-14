Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 14

ZURICH, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,011 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

SWISS LIFE

The largest Swiss life insurer said net profit rose by 7 percent in the first half of 2018, beating analyst forecasts. It also appointed Matthias Aellig to take over as Chief Financial Officer on March 1, 2019.

GEBERIT

Geberit reported a near two thirds increase in second quarter earnings on Tuesday as the Swiss plumbing supplier overcame higher raw materials prices for plastics and industrial metals it uses in its products.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss pharma company said it appointed Siemens’ Klaus Moosmayer as Chief Ethics, Risk and Compliance Officer. He will join the group on Dec 1.

ZKB

Swiss lender Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) has agreed to pay about $98 million to resolve a U.S. investigation into its role in tax evasion by wealthy Americans using undeclared Swiss bank accounts, a U.S. prosecutor said at a court hearing on Monday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Arbonia said operating income after tax with continuing operations amounted to 6.7 million in the first half of the year and it was on track to achieve its financial targets.

* Basilea said total revenue increased by 30 percent to 59.9 million Swiss francs in the first half of the year and it made significant progress in clinical programs.

* Credit Suisse is breaking up its international wealth management unit into seven regions, Bloomberg reported.

* Elma Electronic said its first-half net profit rose to 2.4 million Swiss francs.

* Flughafen Zurich on Monday said 3.1 million passengers passed through it in July, 4.9 percent higher than the year before.

* Implenia said it won an order worth around 155 million Swiss francs to extend a metro line in Lyon, France.

* Kudelski said it reached an agreement whereby SmarDTV’s Conditional Access Module (CAM) and Set-Top Box businesses are transferred to SmarDTV Global, a newly set up entity affiliated with Neotion.

* Orascom Development Holding said it had a net loss of 16.4 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2018, including a one-off FX translations loss of 16.7 million francs.

* Straumann said underlying net profit reached 140 million Swiss francs in the first half and it raised its guidance for full-year organic revenue growth to mid-teens.

* Tornos Holding said its net profit rose to 5.5 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

* Producer/Import Price Index to be released at 0715 GMT ($1 = 0.9939 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)