Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 15

ZURICH, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,026 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said Canada had approved its drug Hemlibra for haemophilia patients with inhibitors.

* St. Galler Kantonalbank first-half net profit rose slightly to 81.2 million Swiss francs.

* VZ Holding said first-half net profit rose 10.3 percent to 8.7 million Swiss francs. [VZN.S>

* Zur Rose Group said its first half loss was 17.6 million francs, while it confirmed its expectation of double-digit percentage organic sales growth for 2018.

* BFW Liegenschaften announced the sale of individual properties as part of its first-half results release.

* Kudelski said its first-half net loss widened more than seven-fold to $36.5 million, as it grappled with restructuring charges and declining revenues from integrated digital TV.

* DKSH said it had partnered with South Korean confectionary brand Lotte.