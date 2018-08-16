Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 16

ZURICH, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,959 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

SWISSCOM

The Swiss TV, internet and mobile phone services provider slightly beat expectations for second-quarter results on Thursday and kept its annual financial targets despite price pressure in its core Swiss business.

* Ascom Holding AG said its first-half net profit fell to 5.4 million francs, from 6.6 million in the year-ago period. It signed 2.4 mln swiss franc contract with major Dutch hospital to implement healthcare platform

* Meyer Burger said it had returned to profit in the first half, helped by rising sales but still hampered by weaker than expected orders.

* Swiss meat company Bell Food Group said its first-half operating declined 10.2 million francs to 55.2 million francs.

* Comet Holding said its first-half net profit fell to 14.4 million Swiss francs, down from 18.7 million a year ago, hurt in part by costs related to closing its 60-employee location in Davenport, Iowa.

* Tecan Group said it bought NuGEN Technologies for $54.5 million to advance its position in gene sequencing. First half net profit rose to 29.2 million francs.

* Phoenix Mecano said first-half net income rose more than a third to 19.2 million Swiss francs, helped as the company said it expanded in the furniture and healthcare segments.

* Bank Linth said first-half profit rose 12.8 percent to 12.2 million francs.

* TA Media won regulatory approval for its takeover of Goldbach Group.

