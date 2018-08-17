Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 17

ZURICH, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

SCHINDLER

The elevator and escalator maker reported better-than-expected order intake in the second quarter on strong growth across its markets, and raised its full-year revenue growth outlook.

ROCHE

U.S. Food and Drug Administration updates prescribing information for Keytruda (pembrolizumab) & Roche’s Tecentriq (atezolizumab) to require use of FDA-approved companion diagnostic test

LAFARGEHOLCIM

Asian tycoons weigh bids for LafargeHolcim arm valued up to $2 billion - Bloomberg

REFERENDA

Voters seem ready to approve three issues being put to binding referenda on Sept. 23, an initial survey by polling outfit gfs.bern found. One would focus agriculture policy on small, family farms and promote sustainable, gene-technology-free agriculture. The federal government would have to impose customs duties on certain products or ban their import. Another vote is on having the government promote environmentally sound, animal-friendly and fairly produced foodstuffs via standards that would also apply to imports

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* PSP Swiss Property AG: H1 net income (excluding changes in fair value) rose by chf 5.5 million or 6.8% to CHF 85.6 million

* Cham Group AG: H1 net profit of CHF 83.6 million versus 7.4 million year ago

* Gurit Holding AG: net profit for first half-year 2018 decreased to CHF 11.2 million (H1 2017: 15.3 million)