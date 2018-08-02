Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 2

ZURICH, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

GAM HOLDING

GAM Holding said it had halted dealing in some bond funds after an investor rush out of the products in the wake of its decision to suspend the director in charge.

NOVARTIS, ROCHE

Sanofi and Novartis said on Wednesday they planned to increase stockpiles of medicines in Britain in preparation for potential disruption if the UK crashes out of the European Union without a deal.

Roche, the world’s biggest maker of cancer medicines, also said it was taking “appropriate action” to review its stock levels in order to protect supplies to patients.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse has been charged by European Union antitrust regulators with rigging foreign exchange rates, a sign that the five-year-long EU investigation may reach a conclusion in the coming months.

Credit Suisse chooses Frankfurt as key post-Brexit hub - FT

UBS

A Swiss court has ruled that UBS does not have to turn over client data to France following a request from Paris for the identities of thousands of people suspected of dodging taxes.

SWISS RE

Q2 net profit seen up 21 pct in Reuters poll

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zur Rose Group AG: acquisition of the Spanish marketplace platform Promofarma; no financial details disclosed

* VAT Group AG: outlook 2018: sees to grow FY net sales by a mid-single digit rate at constant foreign exchange rates; group order intake in the second quarter of 2018 was CHF 166 million, a decline of 13% on the prior-year period; Q2 net sales up 17%

* Kardex AG: HY bookings of EUR 246.0 million were up 17.6% compared to the same period in the previous year

* Wisekey International Holding AG: Wisekey and China Bridge Capital establish Wisekey China joint venture in Zhuhai

* Laekna Inc signed agreement with Novartis Pharma AG for exclusive global rights to develop, commercialize two oral Novartis clinical-stage oncology assets

* Feintool International Holding AG: Germany’s Federal Cartel Office approved acquisition of Stanz- und Lasertechnik Jessen GmbH

* DKSH Holding AG: DKSH and Nutridor sign agreement for Cambodia bit.ly/2O2Mbyq

* Pargesa Holding SA: H1 net income attributable to shareholders CHF 212.6 million versus CHF 252.5 million year ago bit.ly/2M5fLCx

* Conzzeta AG: has nominated Michael König for next annual general meeting on april 16, 2019 as a new member of board of directors

ECONOMY

Q3 consumer confidence data due at 0545

June retail sales due at 0715 GMT

July PMI data due at 0730 GMT