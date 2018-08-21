Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 21

ZURICH, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 9,069 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse becomes first bank to issue debt tied to new Sofr interest rate - FT

ABB

Lars Förberg, the co-founder and managing partner of Cevian, Europe’s most prominent activist investor and ABB’s second-biggest shareholders, tells the Financial Times. “It’s part of a big trend — to be a better company, you need to be focused,” and “I think the conglomerate is basically dead the way we know it.”

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika expands presence in United Arab Emirates with new factory In Dubai

* Thurgauer Kantonalbank: H1 profit of CHF 72.9 million is 1.4 percent above the previous year’s level

* Komax Holding AG: H1 group profit after taxes saw a 52.0% improvement to CHF 28.3 million

* Implenia AG: H1 consolidated profit of CHF 8.9 million (previous year: -11.9 million); expects its positive development to continue in H2 of 2018

* Luzerner Kantonalbank AG - outlook 2018: group profit at level of last year expected

* VP Bank AG: group net income of CHF 29.3 million in first half of 2018

* Schlatter Industries AG: trade tariffs that have been introduced in various regions create some uncertainty; in the near term, these may have a negative impact on appetite for investment in mesh welding systems and weaving systems

* Siegfried Holding: H1 net profit before special effects increased by 41.1% to CHF 30.5 million (2017: 21.6 million); sees for FY 2018 sales growth in mid-to-high single-digit percentage range at distinctly higher operating margin

* Huber+Suhner AG: H1 net income rose by 32.2% to CHF 31.6 million; expects growth in net sales of at least 10% in 2018 compared to the previous year, provided that there is a comparable currency situation; EBIT margin for 2018 as a whole should be in middle of the medium-term target range of 8–10%

* Dufry approves the termination of its Brazilian depositary receipts program and takes steps to delist in Brazil

ECONOMY

Trade data for July due at 0600 GMT