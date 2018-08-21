FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 4:52 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 9,069 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse becomes first bank to issue debt tied to new Sofr interest rate - FT

ABB

Lars Förberg, the co-founder and managing partner of Cevian, Europe’s most prominent activist investor and ABB’s second-biggest shareholders, tells the Financial Times. “It’s part of a big trend — to be a better company, you need to be focused,” and “I think the conglomerate is basically dead the way we know it.”

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika expands presence in United Arab Emirates with new factory In Dubai

* Thurgauer Kantonalbank: H1 profit of CHF 72.9 million is 1.4 percent above the previous year’s level

* Komax Holding AG: H1 group profit after taxes saw a 52.0% improvement to CHF 28.3 million

* Implenia AG: H1 consolidated profit of CHF 8.9 million (previous year: -11.9 million); expects its positive development to continue in H2 of 2018

* Luzerner Kantonalbank AG - outlook 2018: group profit at level of last year expected

* VP Bank AG: group net income of CHF 29.3 million in first half of 2018

* Schlatter Industries AG: trade tariffs that have been introduced in various regions create some uncertainty; in the near term, these may have a negative impact on appetite for investment in mesh welding systems and weaving systems

* Siegfried Holding: H1 net profit before special effects increased by 41.1% to CHF 30.5 million (2017: 21.6 million); sees for FY 2018 sales growth in mid-to-high single-digit percentage range at distinctly higher operating margin

* Huber+Suhner AG: H1 net income rose by 32.2% to CHF 31.6 million; expects growth in net sales of at least 10% in 2018 compared to the previous year, provided that there is a comparable currency situation; EBIT margin for 2018 as a whole should be in middle of the medium-term target range of 8–10%

* Dufry approves the termination of its Brazilian depositary receipts program and takes steps to delist in Brazil

ECONOMY

Trade data for July due at 0600 GMT

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
