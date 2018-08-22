Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 22

ZURICH, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,061 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Meyer Burger Chairman Alexander Vogel and CFO Michel Hirschi have no plans to give in to shareholder pressure and step down, according to an interview published in Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

* Swatch Group said Thomas Meier would step down from the extended group management board to return to Swatch Group Switzerland.

* Orior said first half adjusted net profit rose 3.2 percent to 15.3 million francs.

* Sensirion said it sees its full-year 2018 sales rising as much as 22 percent. The sensor maker’s first-half net loss was 2 million francs.

* Bossard said first half net income rose 20 percent to 49 million francs.

* Feintool said its first-half result rose to 16.9 million Swiss francs.

* Medartis said that its first-half profit fell to 1.2 million francs, from 2.5 million in the 2017 period.

* DKSH said it has signed a deal with South Korea’s Lotte to market and distribute confectionary products in Singapore.

