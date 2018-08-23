Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 23

ZURICH, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CREDIT SUISSE

One of Switzerland’s largest banks, Credit Suisse, has frozen roughly 5 billion Swiss francs ($5 billion) of money linked to Russia to avoid falling foul of U.S. sanctions, according to its accounts, further increasing pressure on Moscow.

JULIUS BAER

A former executive with Swiss bank Julius Baer pleaded guilty on Wednesday for his role in a billion-dollar scheme to launder money embezzled from the Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA, the U.S. Justice Department said.

For more, click on

NOVARTIS

Novartis said a phase III trial evaluating the investigational alpha-specific PI3K inhibitor BYL719 (alpelisib) had met the primary endpoint in HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer with PIK3CA mutation.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* BCV Group said net profit rose 15 percent to 188 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2018. It also said it expected full-year results to trend along the same lines as in prior years.

* Coltene Holding said net profit rose by 14.8 percent to 6.9 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2018 and said it expected dynamic sales growth in the second half.

* Kuros Biosciences said it appointed Pascal Longlade as Chief Medical Officer.

* Landis+Gyr said it secured Enedis contracts for the next tranche of Linky smart meters.

* LLB Group said net profit dropped by almost a quarter to 45.8 million Swiss francs and it was on track to achieve its financial objectives.

* Peach Property Group said operating profit (EBITDA) jumped by 72 percent to 37.1 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2018 as actual rental income more than doubled.

* Perrot Duval Group said net profit halved to 0.7 million Swiss francs in its 2017/2018 financial year, as the previous year had benefitted from a non-recurring gain. It said it was aiming to increase sales slightly at constant exchange rates during the current financial year.

* Straumann said Peter Zihla would join its Executive Management team as new Head of the Digital Business Unit.

* Sunrise Communications Group said net income dropped by 10 percent to 24 million Swiss francs in the second quarter of 2018, but raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year.

* Von Roll said it signed a new five-year supply contract with Renault for e-mobility projects.

* Warteck Invest said net profit rose 28.6 percent to 8.4 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2018.

ECONOMY

* Swiss Q2 industrial production due at 0715GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)