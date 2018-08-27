Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug. 27

ZURICH, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent higher at 9,098 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker Novartis on Monday received European Commission approval of its CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah to treat young people with a form of leukemia and adults with lymphoma.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ABB is not about to sell its power grid unit, Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft reported on Saturday, citing three bankers familiar with the situation.

* Novartis announced new data on Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) that it said showed the drug could be initiated early and safely in hospitalized patients after an acute heart failure episode.

* EMS Chemie said its first-half profit rose 13.4 percent to 260 million francs.

* Alpiq said its first-half net loss widened to 124 million Swiss francs, from a loss of 109 million francs in the previous-year period.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank releases sight deposit data at 0800 GMT