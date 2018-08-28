Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 28

ZURICH, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,107 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

Nestle and Starbucks have concluded their $7.15 billion licensing deal for the Swiss food giant to market the U.S. coffee maker’s packaged coffees and teas around the world.

ROCHE

Diagnostics division head Roland Diggelmann is leaving the company on Sept. 30, ending a 10-year stint at the Swiss drugmaker, it said.

WATCHMAKERS

Swiss competition authority WEKO declined to open a formal investigation into watchmakers including Swatch, LVMH and Richemont over the supply of spare parts for independent watch repair shops.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* GAM Holding AG - outlines liquidation plan for unconstrained/absolute return bond funds

* Baloise Holding Ltd: H1 profit attributable to shareholders amounted to CHF 269.7 million (H1 2017: 299.0 million)

* Credit Suisse Group AG: Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) II Limited has called its CHF 2.5 billion 9.0%, $1.72 billion 9.5% and $1.725 billion 9.5% high-trigger tier 1 capital instruments for redemption on the first optional redemption date of October 23, 2018

* Tamedia AG H1 revenues of CHF 477.5 mln (-0.1 per cent); EBIT at CHF 52.7 mln (-44.6 per cent, EBIT margin 11.0 per cent)

* Vetropack Holding SA: H1 consolidated net sales from goods and services rose by 12.8% to CHF 350.0 million (2017: chf 310.2 million); H1 consolidated EBIT at CHF 40.6 million, up by 34.0% year on year (2017: 30.3 million)

* Flughafen Zuerich AG - H1 revenue grew by 10.5% year on year to CHF 540.2 million

* Goldbach Group AG: H1 revenue CHF 238 million (+0.7%) - 8.5% increase in operating profit at EBIT level to chf 16.2 million

* Allreal first-half net profit including revaluation gains CHF 70.3 million from its two divisions, a 6.5% increase. The company expects operating net profit for 2018 to be slightly above that of the previous year.

* Affimed NV: affimed announces collaboration with Genentech to develop novel nk cell engager-based immunotherapeutics for multiple cancer targets

* Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp: working closely with Sandoz to prepare a successful launch for Symjepi

ECONOMY

Data for Q2 non-farm payrolls due at 0715 GMT