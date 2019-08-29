Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 29

ZURICH/BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,750 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

MONETARY POLICY

The Swiss National Bank has to keep monetary policy loose to counter demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc at a time of heightened global uncertainty, SNB governing board member Andrea Maechler said on Wednesday.

UBS

Switzerland’s biggest bank appointed former Credit Suisse banker Iqbal Khan as co-head of its wealth management business, among other changes to senior leadership announced on Thursday.

ROCHE

The medicine Tecentriq won European approval to be used against tough-to-treat triple-negative breast cancer, helping the Swiss drugmaker’s immunotherapy expand indications as it seeks to rival more-established medicines.

GIVAUDAN

Company holds investor conference in Zurich.

TEMENOS

The banking software company has agreed to acquire U.S. digital banking company Kony Inc. for an enterprise value of $559 million and an earn-out of $21 million, subject to regulatory approvals. Thomas Hogan, chairman and CEO of Kony, will become president of Temenos North America and join Temenos’s executive committee.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* mobilezone acquires mobilit AG and IT Business Services GmbH, it said on Thursday.

* Perrot Duval said it is aiming for a slight increase in sales this year.

* Varia US Properties said first-half profit rose to $22.2 million, up 82%.

* Helvetia Holding said its first-half after-tax result rose 29.4% to 289.7 million Swiss francs

* Investis said H1 net profit rose to 112 million francs

* Vaudoise Assurances said H1 consolidated net income rose 1.1% to 74.8 million francs.

* Straumann made appointments to executive management, including Robert Woolley as EVP Sales North America to replace Guillaume Daniellot, who will become CEO of Straumann to start 2020.

* HIAG Immobilien said its first-half results would be dragged down by 45 million francs by the bankruptcy of chemical maker Rohner AG in Pratteln, one of the real-estate company’s biggest tenants.

ECONOMY

* Swiss non-farm payrolls in the second quarter due at 0630 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)