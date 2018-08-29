Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 29

ZURICH, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,104 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

Eye care unit Alcon is voluntarily withdrawing its CyPass Micro-Stent after follow-up clinical data showed patients using the product experienced statistically significant endothelial cell loss compared with those who underwent cataract surgery alone.

Shares indicated up 0.4 percent.

Novartis melanoma cocktail gets additional EU approval

BASLER KANTONALBANK

Basler Kantonalbank settled a long-standing tax dispute with the U.S. Justice Department and will pay $60.4 million in penalties, less than the 100 million Swiss francs ($100.43 million) it had set aside for the purpose.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Emmi AG: H1 net profit almost doubled in first half of 2018 to CHF 129.0 million

* Intershop Holding AG: expects a positive operating result for the year, which should make it possible to maintain the attractive dividend policy

* Jungfraubahn Holding AG: H1 profit of CHF 20.1 million, its best half-year result to date

* Vifor Pharma said it launched an inaugural Swiss franc straight bond in the amount of 465 million Swiss francs in the Swiss domestic market.

ECONOMY

* Swiss investor sentiment for August due at 0800 GMT