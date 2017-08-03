FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 3
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 3, 2017 / 4:42 AM / 2 months ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,139 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

GAM

Swiss money manager GAM Holding, which earlier this year fought off an attempt by an activist investor to oust its chief executive, on Thursday reported a 39 percent year-on-year rise in first-half net profit.

The shares were seen rising 2.2 percent, according to pre-market indicators.

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said the FDA granted priority review for its drug Alecensa as a first-line treatment for people with a specific kind of lung cancer. A decision is due by Nov. 30.

* Bucher Industries said the group expects an improvement in business performance this year compared to 2016, as divisions including agricultural equipment see a pick-up.

* Belimo said first-half profit rose slightly to 38.4 million francs, up from 37.8 million francs in the same period a year ago.

* LEM said first-quarter profit rose 23 percent to 13.3 million francs.

* Actelion follow-on Idorsia said its first-half operating loss was 11 million francs.

* Wisekey said it amended its definitive facility agreement to increase total funds to $45 million from $25 million, with the proceeds slated to help expand business in the U.S. and open offices in Silicon Valley.

* Sunrise said it has begun a partnership with Sky to boost its digital TV sports offering.‍​

ECONOMY ($1 = 0.9701 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.