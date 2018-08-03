Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 3

ZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
Q2 net profit due at 0500 GMT seen up 2 pct in Reuters poll
Leonteq raised around 118 million Swiss francs from a new rights offering, issuing a total of 2,989,593 registered shares expected to begin trading on Friday.
* LafargeHolcim has acquired Denver-based ready-mix concrete company Metro Mix, which has over 50 employees and in 2017 had net sales of around $30 million
* Interroll Holding AG: H1 record order intake of CHF 324.6 million (+32.8%)
Consumer price index for July due at 0715 GMT
