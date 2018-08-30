Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 30

ZURICH, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

BANKS

A U.S. judge has dismissed an antitrust lawsuit by investors that accused nine big banks of rigging the roughly $9 trillion government agency bond market from 2005 to 2015. The defendants included Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc, Credit Agricole SA, Credit Suisse Group AG, HSBC Holdings Plc, Nomura Holdings Inc, Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners Group Announces Co-CEO Succession, David Layton To Succeed Christoph Rubeli

* Adecco Group says John Marshall to retire from executive role

* Clariant has acquired a minority stake in Haelixa, a Swiss startup with expertise in DNA-based tracers and a spin-off from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH)

* Meyer Burger Technology: Manfred Haener To Become New CFO

* ASMALLWORLD H1 EBITDA Loss At CHF 1.4 Mln

* Investis Holding H1 Revenue Up 5% To CHF 98 Million

* Varia US Properties H1 Operating Profit Without Revaluation Up At $16.4 Million

* Molecular Partners H1 Net Loss Narrows To CHF 11.7 Million

* Swiss Finance & Property Investment H1 Net Income Excluding Revaluation Effects At CHF 5.3 Mln

* Hochdorf Holding H1 EBIT Down At CHF 2.9 Mln

* Kuehne + Nagel International Establishes One European Region

ECONOMY

* Swiss KOF indicator for August published at 0700 GMT