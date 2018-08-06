Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 6

ZURICH, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,174 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

VIFOR PHARMA

Chairman Etienne Jornod tells Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview:

** “We have excellent products, unique knowledge and unique contacts in the nephrology, the iron market and the cardiorenal area. I am therefore convinced that Vifor Pharma will grow every year until at least 2025.”

SWISS INTERNATIONAL AIR LINES

In an interview with Swiss newspaper NZZ, CEO of Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss Thomas Kluehr said:

** Airline Swiss is unlikely this year to reach its goal of concluding 80 percent of its flights on time due to bottlenecks at European airports including its Zurich hub

** Airline plans to add a new destination in late 2019 or early 2020 with one of its two new Boeing 777 jets. Decision remains open as to the destination but Seoul is high on the priority list, while Washington might be another option.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gurit Holding AG: reached agreement with Qingdao Zhengyu Sunshine Industrial Co Ltd on divestment of all shares in Gurit`s PVC production company for undisclosed price

* Glarner Kantonalbank said its H1 operating income had risen 5.4 percent.

* Ceva Logistics said it had completed its $1.4 billion refinancing.

* Belimo Holding reported first half net income of 47.6 million Swiss francs ($47.82 million).

* Emmi said it had increased its stake in Emmi Abrosi France to 85 percent from 51 percent previously. [EMMN.S}

* ALSO Holding said it has been contracted by Hewlett Packard Enterprise to run its sales and services business in Ukraine and Belarus as well as Lithuania as of November 1, 2018.

ECONOMY

Data on sight deposits at Swiss National Bank due at 0800 GMT