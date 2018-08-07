Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 7

ZURICH, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 9,158 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:
The online bank will acquire Luxembourg-based Internaxx Bank SA for 27.7 million euros ($32 million), which will help it gain access to European Union markets.
Credit Suisse has named Jawad Haider and George Matsuzaka as co-heads of its insurance investment banking business in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, the contents of which were confirmed by a spokeswoman.
Partners Group has hired Tom Stein, head of capital markets at Guggenheim Capital Partners, for its private debt group, according to a company spokesperson.
* Swiss Competition Commission (Weko) to conduct in-depth review of Tamedia’s planned purchase of Basler Zeitung newspaper, decision due by December
* OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon: full-year guidance for 2018 continued operations raised
* Galenica AG: H1 consolidated net sales increased by 0.9% to CHF 1,566.1 million; taking into account one-off effects, net profit declined by 2.4% to 56.5 million in H1; sees sales for fy 2018 to be at lower end of sales forecast range of +2% to +3% communicated in March 2018; outlook 2018: expects EBIT (excluding the effects of ias 19) to be at least at the same level as in 2017
* Banque Cantonale de Geneve: H1 growth of 28.8% in its operating profit, which reached a record level of CHF 84.5 million
* Implenia AG: is building two complex real estate projects worth more than CHF 100 million in total
Monthly data on Swiss National Bank currency reserves due at 0700 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)