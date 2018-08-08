Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 8

ZURICH, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 9,198 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schmolz & Bickenbach raised its 2018 outlook, now expecting adjusted EBITDA between 230 million euros and 250 million euros ($267.26 - $290.50 million) after Q2 adjusted EBITDA rose 22 percent to 84.9 million euros.

* Vifor Pharma also raised full-year outlook, now expected net sales growth over 15 percent and EBITDA growth over 25 percent. Half-year net profit came in at 118 million Swiss francs ($118.71 million).

* Interroll has appointed Jens Struewing to its management team, assuming the lead of the products & technology division on Nov. 1.

* Georg Fischer entered a strategic partnership with US-based 3D printing manufacturer 3D Systems

* DKSH was appointed by household products company SC Johnson to drive growth of its products in New Zealand.

* Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical group Obseva saw a loss per share of $0.49 in the second quarter