Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 9
#Healthcare
August 9, 2017 / 4:36 AM / 2 months ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9 percent lower at 9,078 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

ROCHE

The drugmaker is off-loading some rights to what was once one of its top drug prospects, lebrikizumab, to Dermira for initial payments of $135 million through 2018 after the medicine produced only lacklustre results in an asthma study last year.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Energiedienst Holding AG said it was taking a 51 percent stake in start-up winsun.

* HIAG Immobilien Holding AG said it completed the acquisition of the “Fountain” site in Geneva.

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

