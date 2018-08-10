FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 4:54 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Daetwyler Holding said its first half net profit rose by 17.3 percent to 62.5 million Swiss francs ($62.92 million).

* Conzetta said its first half operating profit rose by 73 percent to 66 million Swiss francs.

* Berner Kantonal Bank said it increased its half year profit by 2 percent to 58 million francs while CEO Hanspeter Ruefenacht will stand down next year due to age reasons.

* Ceva Logistics said it had made a blockchain-based technology partnership with IBM And Maersk.

$1 = 0.9933 Swiss francs Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
