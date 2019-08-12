Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 12

ZURICH/BERLIN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,783 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

ABB

Swedish engineering group Sandvik’s Chief Executive Officer Bjorn Rosengren will step down next year and become the new CEO of ABB, the companies said in separate statements on Sunday.

ABB’s ABBN.S largest shareholder Investor AB INVEb.ST is pleased with the appointment.

NOVARTIS

The company expects to submit 50 new drug applications in China by 2023, the Financial Times reported.

Separately, a U.S. judge on Friday said patents relating to the Amgen Inc’s blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel were valid, denying a challenge by Novartis, which is seeking to launch a copycat version.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Partners Group said it had invested in a wind farm project with an overall project value of 500 million AUD ($339.45 million).

*AMS on Sunday said it submitted a proposal to take over Germany’s Osram for 38.55 euros per share, valuing the Siemens spinoff at 4.3 billion euros.

* Elma Electronic reports a fall in first half net profit to 1.7 million francs from 2.4 million a year earlier.

* Glarner Kantonalbank said it first half net profit increased to 14 million Swiss francs.

* Relief Therapeutics said it was selling Relief Therapeutics SA To Sonnet Biotherapeutics. ($1 = 1.4730 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)