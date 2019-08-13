Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 13

ZURICH/BERLIN, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

NOVARTIS

U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has sought more information from Novartis on the reasons for “intentional withholding” of data related to its $2 million gene therapy, Zolgensma.

SWISS LIFE

Q2 results due

AMS

Osram Licht said it would consider a takeover by AMS that trumps a competing bid by Bain and Carlyle.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Daetwyler said its H1 net result increased by 5.9% to 66.2 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)