Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 14

ZURICH/BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,799 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

STRAUMANN

The dental implant maker raised its full-year revenue targets after reporting a better-than-expected second quarter on Wednesday, citing the launch of its BLX implant in Europe, geographic expansions and double-digit growth in all regions.

AMS

The company’s 4.3 billion euro ($4.8 billion) offer for Osram is not a hostile takeover attempt, the Austrian sensor maker’s Chief Executive Alexander Everke told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

Schindler

The elevator maker said its second-quarter net profit dived 22.4% from previous year to 239 million francs dented by escalating wages and raw material costs.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Ascom said net revenue declined 4.2% in the first half of the year, adding that it would not achieve its previously communicated targets for the full year.

* Bell Food Group said its H1 operating profit fell to 116.8 million Swiss francs.

* HIAG Immobilien on Tuesday said it was halting its multicloud platform project and was concentrating on its core business.

* Meyer Burger Technology AG said it was considering a request by a group of shareholders around Sentis Capital PCC to hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting.

* Cham Group said it is planning to leave the Swiss Six Exchange, and plans over the counter trading and a share buyback.

* VZ Holding reported H1 pretax profit of 60.2 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled ($1 = 0.9759 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)