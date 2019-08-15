Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 15

ZURICH/BERLIN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,621 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

GEBERIT

Geberit said it still expects the construction market to remain tough for the rest of the year after the plumbing supplies company posted a 1.3% fall in sales during its second quarter.

For more, click on

SWISSCOM

Swisscom said group revenue fell 2.4% to 5.663 billion Swiss francs in the first half of 2019 due to fierce competition and price pressures, while operation income remained broadly stable on a like-for-like basis. It confirmed its full-year outlook.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cicor said net profit dropped 18% to 3.8 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2019 due to the appreciation of the Swiss franc and the corporate tax reform.

* St. Galler KB said its consolidated profit rose by 1.7% to 82.5 million Swiss francs ($84.75 million) in the first half of 2019.

* Tecan said its net profit dropped to 25.3 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2019. The group confirmed its outlook for 2019.

* Phoenix Mecano said profit after tax fell 44% to 11.6 million euros ($12.93 million) in the first half.

* PSP Swiss Property said net income rose 64% to 259 million Swiss francs in the first half.

* Schweiter Technologies said on Thursday that half-year revenue rose 14% to CHF 613.7 million ($630.60 million).

* Meyer Burger Technology said on Thursday it was entering a strategic collaboration with Rec Solar. It also reported first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of CHF -13.2 million, compared with CHF 29.2 million in the same period last year.

* Comet Holding on Thursday posted a net loss of CHF 3.1 million in the first half of the year.

* Flughafen Zuerich on Wednesday said it handled 3.1 million passengers in July, up 0.6% on the previous year.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* Berner Kantonalbank: Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform.

ECONOMY

July Producer/Import prices due at 0630 GMT. ($1 = 0.9732 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)