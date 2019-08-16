Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 16

ZURICH/BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5% higher at 9,650 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Roche Holding AG’s ROG.S personalised cancer treatment, which targets tumors with specific genetic mutations, irrespective of where in the body the disease started, the agency said on Thursday.
China National Chemical has started gearing up for a listing of Syngenta - Bloomberg
Source link: bloom.bg/306wUmr
SIX Swiss Exchange weighs buying EU-based bourse - Bloomberg
Source link: bloom.bg/307LABU
* Gurit Holding said operating profit rose to CHF 27.5 million in the first half of 2019 from CHF 16 million last year.
SIKA AG: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO SFR 160 FROM SFR 170
No major economic data due. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)