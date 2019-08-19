Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 19

ZURICH/BERLIN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

NOVARTIS

An unnamed Novartis executive sold 925,400 Swiss francs ($946,000) worth of shares less than three weeks before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced data from tests of its gene therapy Zolgensma had been manipulated.

“The transaction was thoroughly checked beforehand and then approved accordingly. The person in question was not in possession of relevant material information,” a Novartis spokesman said.

FACEBOOK

A delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Financial Services will visit Switzerland this week to discuss cryptocurrencies, including Facebook’s Swiss-based Libra project, newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Metal Zug AG said it swung to a 5.9 million franc loss in the first half, from a 22 million franc profit, as the company was hurt by ground remediation work at its Zug site, costs and lost income resulting from the SAP roll-out at V-ZUG, and weaker markets, particularly in the automotive sector.

* Orior Group generated revenues of 279.6 million francs in the first half of 2019, which corresponds to an increase of 2.2% from the prior-year period.

ECONOMY

No major economic data due. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)