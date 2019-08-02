Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 2

ZURICH/BERLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.4% lower at 9,784 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:
Portugal’s competition authority AdC said on Thursday it had fined four insurance companies, including a local Zurich branch, a total of 54 million euros ($59.6 million) for “cartel practices”, following a long-running investigation.
* Mobimo Holding AG: profit for first half of 2019 was CHF 43.5 million (first half of 2018: CHF 37.9 million)
* Crealogix Holding AG: FY 2018/2019 sales increased by 17% to CHF 101.9m; FY losses amounted to CHF 6.3m (in previous year, there was a net profit CHF 0.9m)
* Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG - announces closing of licensing transaction with Chiesi Group for Raxone
* Relief Therapeutics Holding SA: announces termination of the agreements with Genclis and H&H Group
* Stadler Rail on Wednesday said it had won with its Spanish partner Erion an order for 22 locomotives from the Spanish Administration of Railway Infrastructure.
ABB LTD - SocGen cuts to “hold” from “buy”
July inflation data due at 0630 GMT. CPI seen at -0.3% m/m, 0.5% y/y.
July manufacturing PMI data due at 0730 GMT. Seen at 46.5 points from 47.7 points in June.
