Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 20

ZURICH, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,029 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

ROCHE

The drug company said China’s National Drug Admininistration had granted rapid approval to the company’s Alecensa treatmeant for a form of lung cancer.

MEYER BURGER

A represenative of main shareholder Petr Kondrashev is quoted by the SonntagsZeitung paper as criticising Chairman Alexander Vogel and finance chief Michel Hirschi.

“Vogel does not have the required expertise in this highly complex industry, does not have enough time as a full-time lawyer and with countless other mandates, and faces a conflict of interest as an attorney,” the paper quotes Anton Karl as saying.

He says Hirschi has lost credibility on Swiss financial markets and criticises the solar panel equipment maker for granting large share options to directors and management without generating sufficient profits or boosting the share price.

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

Andreas Pfluger, member of the group management, has decided to retire and will leave the Lindt & Sprüngli Group by end of December 2018. His duties will be handed over to other members of the group management.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Metall Zug reported a 33 percent drop in first half net income to 22.6 million Swiss francs.

* Mobimo said it has completed the acquisition of property company Fadmatt in a 183 million Swiss franc deal.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank is due to release details of sight deposits at 0800 GMT.