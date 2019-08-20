Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 20

ZURICH/BERLIN, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Implenia said its consolidated first-half profit fell to just 500,000 Swiss francs, from 8.9 million francs in the year-earlier period, as the construction company reorganises. It confirmed its midterm EBITDA target.

* Thurgauer Kantonalbank said Max Soller and Axel Vietze will leave their posts on the board

* Luzerner Kantonalbank said its first-half profit was 100.5 million francs, roughly matching last year’s figure.

* Komax said it had a challenging first-half amid weakness in the automotive industry, as order intake fell 19.2%, revenues slipped 14.2% and group profit plunged nearly two-thirds to 10.7 million francs.

* Kuros Biosciences said its net loss was stable at 5.2 million francs in the first half, draining its cash reserves down to 13.4 million francs

* Schlatter Industries said its operating result (EBIT) rose to CHF 1.9 million in the first half of 2019.

* VP Bank said its total operating income in the first half rose 10%.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG: Jefferies raises to “buy” from “hold”

ECONOMY

July trade data due at 0600 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)