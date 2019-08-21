Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 21

ZURICH/BERLIN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1% lower at 9,763 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ALCON

The Swiss-listed eye care company posted a second-quarter loss, as it paid more in taxes, amortized intangible assets and took charges linked to its spin-off from former parent company Novartis. Its shares were seen slipping 1 percent in pre-market indicators.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zur Rose Gruppe said sales rose 28.1% in the first half to 771.8 million francs, with the addition of Germany’s medpex to its business.

* Kudelski said its first-half net loss narrowed to 20.4 million francs, from 38 million francs.

* Givaudan said it bought British-based Fragrance Oils, with 250 employees and about 50 million pounds ($60.77 million) in annual sales, for an undisclosed price.

* Feintool said sales in the first-half fell 1.6% to 332 million amid a “challenging market environment.”

* Siegfried said it boosted both sales and profit in the first half, as sales of drug substances rose.

* Evolva said its first-half loss narrowed to 10.3 million francs, from 14.7 million francs, as it made “good progress” on cutting costs.

* Asmallworld said it expected to swing to net profit and operating profits (EBITDA) in the first half of 2019.

* Cassiopea announced that it had submitted a drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking marketing approval for clascoterone cream for the treatment of acne.

ECONOMY

* No major Swiss economic data due