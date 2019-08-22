Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 22

ZURICH/BERLIN, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1% lower at 9,840 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SUNRISE

The Swiss telecommunications company on Thursday escalated its defence of its planned takeover of Liberty Global’s Swiss unit UPC, touting additional synergies and blasting a shareholder that is fighting the deal.

It also reported results for the second quarter and tightened its adjusted EBITDA guidance range to 618-628 million Swiss francs from 613-628 million.

Sunrise’s shares were indicated to open 0.4% higher.

For more, click on

AMS

AMS will go ahead with a takeover bid for Osram Licht that values the lighting group at 4.3 billion euros, it said, setting the stage for a potential bidding war.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (BCV) reported H1 net profit of 182 million Swiss francs, pointing to a non-recurring gain a year ago. The lender also proposed Eftychia Fischer to join its board of directors.

* Bossard Holding said H1 net profit came in at 41.6 million Swiss francs following 49.0 million a year ago, citing an increasingly difficult market environment.

* Coltene Holding reported H1 net sales of 135.4 million Swiss francs thanks to acquisitions.

* Comet Holding said the appointment of interim CFO Beat Malacarne will expire at the end of October.

* Gurit Holding announced supply contracts for core materials with two wind turbine makers.

* Hochdorf Holding said Amir Mechria resigned as member and Vice President of the Board of Directors of Hochdorf’s Pharmalys Laboratories.

* Ypsomed said it opened its new production plant in Schwerin, in north-eastern Germany. It will create around 200 jobs there over the next few years.

ECONOMY

* Swiss Q2 industrial production data due at 0630 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)