Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 23

ZURICH/BERLIN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3% higher at 9,834 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks :

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zuercher Kantonalbank said its first-half profit fell 5% to 418 million Swiss francs, hurt by unfavourable interest rates.

* Zehnder Group said Tomasz Juda, Head of the Competence Center Radiators, is leaving the company.

* Dufry opened its first duty free border shop in Brazil

* Mobilezone Holding reported consolidated profit up at CHF 17.1 million ($17.36 million) in the first half of the year and raised its target for earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to CHF 56-61 million for the fiscal year 2019.

* U Blox Holding said its gross profit fell by 8.4% in the first six months of its fiscal year, adding that its second half-year will also be impacted by macroeconomic uncertainty.

* Bachem Holding reported half-year sales of CHF 134.5 million.

* New Value said on Thursday Peter Letter had been elected as a new board member by its annual general assembly.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* Schindler Holding: RBC cuts price target to CHF 220 from CHF 230.

* Coltene Holding: Credit Suisse cuts price target to CHF 85 from CHF 95; rating neutral.

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled ($1 = 0.9849 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)