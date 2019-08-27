Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 27

ZURICH, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,734 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Adecco: Adecco Germany head Peter Blersch said in an interview with German newspaper FAZ that business in Germany was still surprisingly good this year.

* Alcon said it won FDA approval of Acrysof IQ Panoptix trifocal intraocular lens.

* Allreal said it achieved an operating result of 85.1 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2019.

* Basilea announced the completion of patient enrolment in its phase 1 study with the oral formulation of the novel tumor checkpoint controller BAL101553 in brain cancer patients.

* Cembra Money Bank AG and Fnac have extended their cooperation agreement for the credit card Fnac Mastercard to the end of 2024.

* Clariant said it was significantly expanding production of maleic anhydride catalysts in China.

* Conzzeta said it signed an equity transfer agreement to increase its participation in DNE Laser, Shenzhen, China, from 51% to 70%.

* DKSH said it signed an exclusive distribution agreement with flexible packaging firm SOMA covering its full range of products for Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and India.

* Flughafen Zurich reported a net profit of 143.4 million Swiss francs for the first half of 2019.

* Hochdorf said Peter Pfeilschifter, interim CEO of Hochdorf, was also taking over as CEO of Pharmalys Laboratories SA to replace Amir Mechria who stepped down.

* LLB Group said net profit climbed by 33.3% to 61.1 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2019.

* Molecular Partners said it had 123.3 million Swiss francs in cash and short-term deposits at the end of June, ensuring financing into 2021, beyond the expected market launch of Abicipar mid-2020.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said ReveraGen published positive study data with Vamorolone in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

* Sunrise: Liberty Global reiterates commitment to binding terms of Sunrise’s acquisition of UPC Switzerland.

* Tamedia said net income rose to 53.6 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2019.

* Vetropack said consolidated profit rose by 27.3% to 38.2 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2019. It said it expected a marked improvement in the operating result for 2019 as a whole.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* Emmi AG : Credit Suisse cuts price target to Sfr 1,000 from Sfr 1,020; rating Outperform.

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)