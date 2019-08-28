Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 28

ZURICH/BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schweiter Technologies said it proposed the election of Belimo CEO Lars van der Haegen to its board of directors.

* EFG International said it had appointed Amy Yip as chair of its Asia Pacific advisory board.

* Baloise said first-half profit attributable to shareholders rose to 395 million francs, from 269.7 million francs in the year-earlier period.

* Emmi said first-half organic sales growth of 1.6% was slightly below expectations, but the milk products company is still on track to meet its earnings targets.

* SHL Telemedicine said it had signed a pact to buy Kadima BV in the Netherlands.

* ENR Russia Invest SA said first-half net profit was 3.54 million francs, from a small loss in the year-earlier period.

* Perrot Duval delayed the closing of the sale of Infranor Holding Ltd. and its 11 subsidiaries to China’s Guangzhou Hao Zhi Industrial Co. The transaction is now not expected before mid-September, not early September 2019, as announced in July.

* Jungfraubahn Group said visitor numbers rose 1% to 470,900 in the first six months of the year, though the company that operates tourist lifts in the Swiss Alps said the U.S.-China trade war and unrest in Hong Kong had created uncertainty for the second half of the year.

ECONOMY

Swiss August investor sentiment data due at 0800 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)